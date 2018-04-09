Jaya Bachchan turns 70, spends ‘quiet’ time with family

Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan on Monday turned 70. She rang in her birthday with the love and togetherness of her family members.

Her husband and megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted about the midnight celebrations on his blog.

“At the stroke of the midnight hour, the greetings and wishes and calls and the feeding of sweetmeats; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th! She be wife and mother… and she be with her ‘progress report’

“Feelings and love delivered… writings of occasion hand-written on card… the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing… Quiet… still and intimate… The best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by,” Big B wrote.

He also shared a photograph of Jaya seated in the midst of their son Abhishek and daughter Shweta as they embrace the doting mother for a hug.

With films like “Guddi”, “Abhimaan” and “Mili”, the actress became synonymous to roles that exuded innocence. Then there were titles like “Silsila”, “Chupke Chupke”, “Koshish” and “Sholay”, she displayed her range as an actor.

On the political front, she is a candidate of the Samajwadi Party.