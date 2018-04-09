Digvijay Singh concludes six-month-long ‘Narmada Yatra’

Congress leader Digvijay Singh today concluded his over six-month-long ‘Narmada Yatra’ along the banks of the holy river in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district.

Singh, 70, his wife Amrita, and former MPs Rameshwar Neekhra and Narayan Singh Amlabe, along with their several supporters, reached the Barman ghat of the river this morning after covering a distance of nearly 3,300 km on foot.

At the ghat, Singh and his wife performed various rituals associated with the completion of his “religious and spiritual” exercise.

A large number of people, including former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria and Suresh Pachouri, state Congress president Arun Yadav and other party leaders reached the ghat to greet Singh on the completion of his yatra.

The Congress earlier claimed that the former chief minister had gathered evidence on “corruption” in the Madhya Pradesh government during his ‘Narmada Yatra’, which he would reveal soon.

Singh started the yatra from the district on September 30 last year.

Three months ago, Singh, a descendant of the erstwhile royal family of Raghogarh, had said he was worried about the plight of the revered river due to illegal sand mining.

The Narmada is the “oldest” river in India, he had said during his yatra covering 11 assembly constituencies in the state, and demanded urgent measures to ensure its revival.