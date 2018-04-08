Lifter Punam Yadav wins gold at CWG 2018

Indian weighlifters continued to dominate the competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games as Punam Yadav won gold in the women’s 69 kilogram category here on Sunday.

Yadav lifted a total of 222 kg which included 100 kg in snatch and 122 kig in clean and jerk.

England’s Sarah Davies took silver with 217 kg, while Apolonia Vaivai of Fiji lifted 216 kg for the bronze.

This the fifth gold medal for India at this year’s CWG. Mirabai Chanu, Sanjita Chanu, Sathish Sivalingam and Venkat Rahul Ragala had earlier emerged champions in their respective categories.

Yadav started slowly, lifting 95 kg in her opening attempt. However, Vaivai registered 97 kg to take the lead after the completion of the opening attempts.

Yadav lifted 98 kg in her second attempt but Vaivai maintained the lead with 100 kg.

The Indian equalled that in her third and last attempt and Vaivai’s failure to lift 103 meant both lifters ended the snatch phase at the joint top spot.

Yadav did not look convincing at the start of the clean and jerk phase. She struggled to lift 118 kg in her first attempt which gave her the lead. But failing at 122 kg in her second attempt put her in a spot of bother.

However, she recovered to lift 122 kg in her third attempt and Vavai’s failure at that same weight put the Indian in the leading position for the gold.

Davies then made a brave attempt at the gold with a final attempt of 128 kg. But her attempt proved futile as she failed to lift that weight, sparking celebrations in the Indian camp.