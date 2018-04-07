Judge hearing Salman’s bail plea transferred

A District and Sessions Court Judge who had reserved the bail plea hearing in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been transferred, according to the Rajasthan High Court website.

The website on Friday night listed that Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi’s was transferred to Sirohi.

Now Sirohi District and Sessions Court Judge Chandra Shekhar Sharma will be joining the legal team here for the Bollywood actor’s bail plea hearing on Saturday.

On Friday, Judge Joshi had reserved the bail plea hearingin the blackbuck poaching case in which Salman has been convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Joshi had asked for more documents, such as files of previous cases heard by Rural and High Courts, a decision could be taken on the bail plea.

The defence and prosecution will present their arguments at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday.