CWG 2018: Lifter Venkat Rahul wins 85kg gold

Venkat Rahul Ragala extended India’s medal-hunting run in the weightlifting competitions as he clinched the gold medal in the men’s 85kg category at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Venkat Rahul lifted a total of 338 kg — 151 kg in snatch and 187 in clean and jerk — to bring maiden gold medal for India in this weight category.

The silver medal went to Samoa’s Don Opeloge, who lifted 331 kg — three more than Malaysian bronze medallist Muhamad Fazrul Azrie Mohdad.

Rahul’s gold medal was India’s fourth in Gold Coast and sixth overall in this edition. All of medals for India here have come from weightlifting category.