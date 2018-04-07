CWG 2018: India storm into badminton mixed team semis

India stormed into the semi-finals of the badminton mixed team event at the 21st Commonwealth Games after thrashing an unfancied Mauritius 3-0 in the quarter-finals at the Carrara Sports Arena here on Saturday.

India will now face either Singapore or Australia in the semi-finals on Sunday.

India got an early 1-0 lead after the men’s doubles duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty outclassed Aatish Lubah and Christopher Jean Paul 21-12, 21-3, before the women’s double combo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N.Sikki Reddy doubled it by handing a 21-8, 21-7 thrashing to Aurelie Marie Elisa Allet and Nicki Chan-Lam.

Thereafter, top seed Kidambi Srikanth sealed India’s win after whipping past Georges Julien Paul 21-12, 21-14 in the men’s singles tie.

Yet to lose a tie in the competition, the star-studded Indian team continued their dominance over the Mauritius shuttlers by registering straight game victories.