Lifter Sanjita Chanu wins second gold at CWG

Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu won gold in the women’s 53 kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday.

The Manipuri star lifted a total of 192 kg which included a CWG record of 84 kg in the snatch and 108 kg in clean and jerk.

Defending champion Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea was a distant second with 182 kg while New Zealand’s Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet took bronze with 181 kg.

This was India’s second gold at this year’s CWG. Fellow Manipuri weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had won gold with spectacular record breaking attempts in the women’s 48 kg on Thursday.

Sanjita was by far the most dominant competitor in both snatch and clean jerk.

She took the lead in the snatch with an opening attempt of 81 kilograms.

New Zealand’s Rachel, who had managed 78 kg in her first attempt, joined Sanjita at the pole position by lifting 81 kg in her second attempt.

But Sanjita showed her class by equalling the CWG record of 83 kg in her second attempt to regain the lead.

The Kiwi, whose best lift in training has been 82 kg, made a brave and futile attempt to match the CWG record.

The Indian then walked out to set a new CWG record at 84 kg and take the lead. The previous CWG record of 83 kg was set by compatriot Swarti Singh at the Glasgow Games in 2014.

Things were even easier for Sanjita in the clean and jerk as none of her rivals managed to produce even a semblance of a challenge.

Sanjita took the lead with a successful opening atempt of 104 kg. She bolstered her lead with 108 kg in her second attempt.

She then attempted to better the existing CWG record of 111 kg which was set by Loa in 2014. That however, was not to be as Sanjita failed to lift 112 kg in her third attempt.

Loa, who started with a successful attempt of 102 kg, failed to hoist 109 kg in her second attempt.

She then went for 113 kg in her final attempt in a bid to better her own CWG record and retain the title which she had won four years ago.

But she failed her third attempt despite a brave effort as the Indian camp celebrated Sanjita’s triumph.

Rachel meanwhile, needed two attempts to clear 98 kg before lifting 100 kg in her third attempt.