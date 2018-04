Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday after he demanded removal of a topic of discussion from the day’s agenda.

As soon as the session began, Mishra made the demand for the removal of the subject titled “Alleged attempts to incite communal disturbances on the pretext of Ram Navami procession”.

Mishra tore the paper carrying the agenda after Speaker Ram Niwas Goel declined to concede his demand, and was subsequently marshalled out.