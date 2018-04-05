‘Hindi Medium’ gets flying start in China

Bollywood star Irrfan Khan-starrer “Hindi Medium” has opened to a flying start in China, where Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s films have done brisk business in recent times.

The film, backed by T-Series and Maddock Films, released in China on Wednesday. It took in $3.68 Million on its opening day, emerging as the second biggest Bollywood opener there after Aamir’s “Secret Superstar”.

A quirky social comment on the education system, “Hindi Medium” is directed by Saket Chaudhary. It also features Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.

China has a quota on the number of overseas movies that can be screened in the country each year. But Indian films are finding increased presence there.

“Slowly and gradually, Indian films are getting a firm foothold in China,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.