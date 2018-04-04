Sushma, northeast CMs meeting to boost links to neighbouring countries

Agartala, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will meet the Chief Ministers of all northeastern states on May 4 to discuss trade, connectivity and other issues vis-a-vis neighbouring countries, an official said on Wednesday.

“Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was told about the proposed meeting when he met her in New Delhi on Tuesday,” the Tripura official said.

He said the Chief Minister sought administrative and infrastructural steps to further boost trade and connectivity with Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries.

“Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had called up Deb in the past and discussed various issues, including possibility of improving trade and connectivity between northeastern states and Bangladesh,” the official added.

India’s eight northeastern states are home to 45.58 million people (2011 Census) and share the country’s border with China, Myanmar, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal. Some of the states have trade ties with some of these countries, especially Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan.

The Tripura Chief Minister’s also met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who asked Inland Water Ways Authority of India (IWWAI) officials to revise the detailed project report to develop waterways to link with Bangladesh through Gomati and Hawrah rivers, the official said.