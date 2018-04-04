Mehbooba welcomes SC observation on Article 370

DayAfter
Srinagar,  Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today welcomed the Supreme Court’s observation that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gives a special status to the state, is not a temporary provision.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s observation regarding its (Article 370) permanent status is a welcome assurance to our people,” Mufti said in a tweet.

She said Article 370 not only safeguards the territorial integrity of Jammu and Kashmir, but also “plays a bigger role” in preserving the religious, cultural and linguistic integrity of the state.

The Supreme Court yesterday said Article 370 was not a temporary provision.