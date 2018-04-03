Supreme Court refuses to stay its order on SC/ST Act

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to stay its ruling which activists say has diluted a law aimed at preventing atrocities on Dalits and tribes.

A bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, however, said compensation can be paid to victims under the Schedules Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, even without a FIR being registered.

The bench said this on a plea by the Centre seeking recall of its March 20 order where the apex court had said that no arrest would be affected on a complaint under the Act without an inquiry.