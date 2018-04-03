Reservation policy will continue: Rajnath Singh

The government has no intention of changing the existing reservation policy for Dalits and tribes, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Tuesday.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh dubbed as rumours speculation that the government wanted to end the reservation system. “Rumours are being spread about reservation policy, it is wrong.

“I appeal to all political parties to help in maintaining peace and amity in the country,” he added amid noisy protests.

The comments came a day after widespread protests by Dalits rocked the country against the dilution of a law aimed at preventing atrocities on Dalits and tribals.