Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday as TDP and AIADMK members disrupted the House by shouting slogans and holding placards.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu told the protesting members that he was ready to “discuss everything and every issue”, but the noisy protests continued.

Naidu then adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, the newly-elected members to the upper House of Parliament took oath, including the 18 members who have been re-elected.

Naidu asked the new members to get themselves acquainted with the etiquettes, procedures and rules of conduct of the House.