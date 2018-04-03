Nadal trains for 1st time inside Davis Cup venue

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal completed his first training on the court inside the iconic Plaza de Toros de Valencia in preparation for the Spanish national team’s Davis Cup quarterfinals against Germany.

Nadal, who on Monday retook the top spot in the ATP rankings, exercised under the direction of Spain captain Sergi Bruguera alongside his compatriot and world No. 33 David Ferrer on the same day, reports Efe.

Spain is to host Germany from April 6-8.

Nadal and Ferrer took the court following the German team’s training session, with twice-daily sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday for each country.