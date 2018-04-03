Modi withdraws order threatening scribes over fake news

After widespread criticism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday withdrew within hours his government’s order that threatened to take away the accreditation of journalists found propagating fake news.

“(The) Prime Minister has directed that the press release regarding fake news be withdrawn and the matter should only be addressed in the Press Council of India,” an official source said.

The order issued on Monday night warned that journalists would be denied access to the government even on mere accusations of spreading fake news and could lose their accreditation for a limited period or permanently.

Journalists and opposition parties took a serious note of the order issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and described the guidelines as an attack on press freedom.