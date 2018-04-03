HC accepts Jaitley-Kejriwal plea to withdraw defamation cases

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday accepted a joint application filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeking to withdraw two civil defamation cases.

The application was moved after Kejriwal apologised to Jaitley and his family members for accusing the Minister of corruption during his 13-year stint at the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

Four other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders — Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Deepak Bajpai and Raghav Chadha — also apologised to Jaitley.

In his letter, Kejriwal said his allegations were based on information and papers furnished by certain individuals who represented to have first-hand insight into the DDCA’s affairs but had “recently discovered that the information and the imputations contained therein are unfounded and unwarranted and I was clearly misinformed into making these allegations”.

Jaitley had asked for Rs 10 crore in damages.

The BJP leader had filed a second civil defamation case last year after Kejriwal’s then lawyer Ram Jethmalani used a slur while cross-examining him and said the term had been authorised by his client.

Kejriwal said he did not approve of Jethmalani’s “disparaging and malicious” remarks against Jaitley.

After Jaitley accepted the AAP leaders’ apology, they moved joint applications before the Delhi High Court and Patiala House Court seeking withdrawal of the civil and criminal defamation cases.

The joint application read: “Kejriwal and others have individually tendered an unqualified apology to the plaintiff (Jaitley).

“Each of the defendants (AAP leaders) have unequivocally withdrawn all the allegations made by him in print, electronic or social media against the complainant (Jaitley) and his family members.

“The complainant (Jaitley) has accepted the apology.”

The application before the Patiala House Court is yet to be approved.

Kejriwal earlier apologised to Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging his involvement in the drug trade. Days later, he apologised to BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress leader Kapil Sibal and his son Amit over separate issues.