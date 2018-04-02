Heinrich Klaasen to replace Smith in Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals have named South African explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen as the replacement for their banned skipper Steve Smith, the BCCI confirmed on Monday.

Smith, who admitted to pre-meditated ball tampering in the Cape Town Test against South Africa, was handed a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia and subsequently, BCCI barred him from participating in the upcoming edition of the IPL, starting April 7.

The Royals then announced Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for IPL 2018.

Klaasen, who made his international debut against India earlier in the home season, showed his clean-hitting abilities in the four ODIs and three T20Is.

The 26-year-old Klaasen was picked for Rs 50 lakh from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP) list, the BCCI announced.