1 dead as violence erupts in MP over SC/ST Act dilution

One person was killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena on Monday as Dalit protests turned violent, forcing the authorities to impose curfew in many places, police said.

The protests are part of a ‘Bharat bandh’ called by Dalit organisations against a Supreme Court order diluting The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

Violence was reported in the Gwalior-Chambal region and Bhind. At one place two groups clashed and pelted each other with stones while several vehicles were set on fire.

Chambal Inspector General of Police Santosh Singh told IANS: “Curfew has been imposed in Morena city and five towns of Bhind. One person has died.”

Major cities like Bhopal and Indore saw violence, with trains stopped at many places.