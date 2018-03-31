Being a woman in today’s world is super power: Sonakshi

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who walked the ramp for Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018, believes that being a woman is a super power in today’s world.

Sonakshi walked the ramp at the fashion extravaganza here for designer Nandita Mahtani, said a statement.

“Just being a woman is today’s world is a super power. We adopt so many roles in so many walks of our life. Being a woman is our super power,” said Sonakshi on the sidelines of the gala.

On what she would advise when it comes to fashion quotient, she said: “Dress comfortably, dress cool and drink lots of water to deal with the approaching, scorching summer.”