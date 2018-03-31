It’s Time To Act RaGa!

Rahul’s reference to vacant stage reminds Kamraj Plan that envisaged that senior party leaders including ministers and CMs should resign and draft themselves for party work

By Anil Anand

The just concluded 84th plenary session of Congress has certainly created the much needed buzz both for the party and its chief Rahul Gandhi for more than one reason. But the biggest surprise in store came in the form of a vacant, long and unwinding stage with the entire top brass staring at the place where they had been used to park themselves in the past, sitting among the crowd.

What does this change in sitting arrangement really reflect? Was it the indication of changing times ahead? Was it meant to jolt the old-guard firmly saddled at the AICC headquarters and refusing to move on? Or was it meant to be a symbol of Rahul establishing his authority notwithstanding the controversies, spurred both from within the party and his political rivals elsewhere?

Definitely the hero of the show was Rahul and there is no denying the fact that it was meant to go that way. The right buzz, the perfect ambience and a speech- that enthused his partymen and sent some worrying signals to the political opponents, the plenary had all the ingredients that were needed at this juncture to herald the setting-in of Rahul era. But the real time starts now for him.

A significant question arises that whether Rahul was waiting to be elevated as the party president to discover himself on proper footing and throw the gauntlet at his opponents both within and outside the Congress. There is also no denying the fact he sounded confident and sure of what he was talking and what he intends to do. By all means he emerges winner in the first round.

A big take-away of the plenary session was that Rahul did not disappoint his partymen and the countrymen as a whole on two fronts. He finally spelled out his vision of what he described as a “new Congress” in the offing, though not that elaborately. And, secondly he created an impression that he was no pushover in taking his political rival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, head-on.

The plenary session coming after Rahul taking over as Congress president was the right launch pad for him to create the right pitch for organizational makeover as well as preparing for the coming electoral season particularly 2019 Lok Sabha elections. So far so good, but will he be able to move with same alacrity to achieve these goals, with which he fixed the targets. His pronouncement, in the midst of a power packed speech, that partymen should be prepared for tough decisions had the desired effect. While the rank and file thundered in happiness, the mood among the old guard was visibly somber. Both these scenarios amply fit into the groove of the current transitional phase in Congress from Rahul’s perspective.

What are the tough decisions he has in mind? The answer to this question was available in a portion of his speech. Pointing at the vacant stage, he invited young performing leaders and professionals to come and capture the space. There was a broad hint that a widespread change is in the offing. All eyes would now be on him as to how and when this resolve would take a practical shape.

Whenever there is a talk of such widespread change in the party’s hierarchy the mind is immediately ignited by the memory of the famous or infamous for some, Kamraj plan. In the early 1960s Kumaraswamy Kamraj the then third time chief minister of Tamil Nadu had resigned from his office to set the tone what ultimately came to be known as the Kamraj plan. The plan floated by him had envisaged that senior party leaders including ministers, union and state, and chief ministers should resign and draft themselves for party work as he had a feeling that the Congress was losing its sheen.

Rahul’s reference to the vacant stage immediately set a reaction of sorts. The septuagenarian Goa Congress president Shantaram Naik lost no time in sending his resignation. The reports emanated that comparatively younger UPCC chief and former cine-star Raj Babbar, who is perceived to be close to Rahul, had also offered to resign from his post. Going by the Congress culture some others might toe this line and in turn create pressure on those reluctant to understand the real intention behind the vacant stage at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium which was the venue of the plenary session.

The challenge ahead for Rahul is to carry forward the true spirit of the plenary session in letter and spirit. Unlike the previous occasions when he showed occasional spark, mooted ideas and went into oblivion, he will now have to show consistency in following what he preaches. He hardly has the luxury either to delay his decisions or cower under pressure or fear of the old guard. To act and act fast is the only way forward for him from here on.

As compared to earlier AICC sessions including plenary, the changed sitting arrangement with a vacant dais was not merely a symbolism. It was meant to convey a strong message to all the partymen, from top to bottom, that it was no easy landing there unless you prove yourself. In earlier avtars of AICC session the stage was a much sought after place with all and sundry using all tactics to find a space and, place them at a strategic slot so as to figure in the photo frame alongside the party president and other senior leaders. So the need to at least talk and ultimately usher into a new culture!