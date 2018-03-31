Bollywood Diary

OMG! Katrina Planning To Pen Down Her Bollywood Journey

She is one of the top stars in the Hindi film industry and now Katrina Kaif is planning to share her journey, which was full of ups and downs, in the form a book. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with 2003 film ‘Boom’ was initially criticized for her acting abilities and dancing skills, but she has come a long way. When asked how she handled herself in an industry which was alien to her, Katrina said she is saving the answer for now.

“I educated myself but I might write a book (on it), so I won’t waste the answer now. I seriously might write a book,” she told adding, “There was no back-up plan. Having a plan B is like accepting failure.”

GREAT! Jhanvi Kapoor Resumes Shooting for Dhadak

It’s been one month since the iconic actress Sridevi has left a void in the hearts of her family members; especially her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. But as the saying goes, “Time waits for no one” — the Kapoor family is gradually coming to terms with reality and trying their best to cope with the loss of their dearest one — Sridevi.

While husband Boney Kapoor has got busy with his work daughter Janhvi Kapoor has already resumed the shoot of Dhadak and for that alone, she deserves applauses! It takes a whole lot of guts to accept a reality like this and yet finish her work commitments. Dhadak actors Janhvi Kapoor & Ishan Khattar were spotted shooting a crucial scene in Kolkata.

WOW! Alia, Ranbir Wrap Up First Schedule of Brahmastra

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have completed the first shooting schedule of their upcoming film Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Alia posted a lovely picture with her co-star Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji. “And it’s just the beginning,” she captioned her post while Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar (Brahmastra producer), shared the same picture of them on Instagram and revealed that the first schedule of the film is over. “It’s a wrap on the first schedule for Brahmastra & the journey has only just begun,” read the post. The Bulgaria shoot for team Brahmastra started over a month ago.

Alia Bhatt, who turned 25 this month, celebrated her birthday in Bulgaria. Neetu Kapoor (Ranbir’s mother) also dropped by the Brahmastra sets to join Alia’s birthday festivities.

WOOHOO! Race 3 Has Fight Sequence Between Jacqueline, Daisy Shah

With every poster release, the excitement around Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 seems to be soaring high among cinephiles. In the third installment of the popular thriller Race franchise, Khan teams up with Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Freddie Daruwala. High on action, Race 3 will feature a major hand-to-hand combat sequence between Fernandez and Shah — the two female actors in the film.

According to reports, characters of both Fernandez (Jessica) and Shah (Sanjana) are always at loggerheads. Their animosity reaches to an extent when they engage in a major fight. The two actresses have been preparing for the scene for quite a while; it is to be shot during their schedule in Abu Dhabi.

SHOCKING! Shahid, Imtiaz Reunion Delayed Due To ‘Edgy’ Script

Shahid Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali, the team of Jab We Met, was supposed to start shooting for their next project which was reportedly more of a human story than a travel story, but recent updates claim that the film has been shelved for an uncertain period of time.

Mumbai Mirror reports that there have been creative differences between the director-script writers and producers. While the creative team came up with an edgy drama, the investors are not sure to put money in an experiment as big as this. The report even said that the director and actor recently met in Mumbai and decided to keep the script at a bay for the time being. The same report states that Imtiaz would return with a new story and script.

SO SAD! Madhavan Opts Out of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba

Actor R Madhavan says he can’t be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba due to an injury. Madhavan underwent a shoulder surgery last month, and since he is recuperating, he had to even withdraw from joining actor Saif Ali Khan in Navdeep Singh’s historical drama, which is heavy on action scenes. Now the actor also won’t be seen in Simmba, in which he was reportedly going to play the villain.

“Hey folks… So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I’m not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I’m well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost,” Madhavan tweeted on 25 March.