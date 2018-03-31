BCCI appoints Ajit Singh as head of anti-corruption unit

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Ajit Singh as the head of its anti-corruption unit.

Ajit Singh will take charge of the office ahead of 2018 season of IPL and will be based out of BCCI headquarters at Cricket Centre, Mumbai, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

A 1982 Rajasthan cadre IPS officer, Singh retired as the state’s Director General of Police on November 30, 2017.

Apart from this, former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar has been retained as an advisor to the BCCI’s anti-corruption unit till May 31.

The BCCI has also engaged the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit like previous years for the upcoming season of IPL. Both BCCI and ICC will closely work towards keeping the highest level of compliance for the Indian Premier League.