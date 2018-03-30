Huawei shipped 153 mn smartphones in 2017

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Chinese handset maker Huawei shipped 153 million smartphones (including its sub-brand Honor) in 2017, reporting revenue of 237.2 billion yuan ($36.4 billion), an increase of 31.9 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY).

In the consumer business, Huawei and Honor brands ran full speed ahead, leading to rapid growth in their respective markets, the company said on Friday.

The company’s 2017 results looked better as the Honor brand helped pushed sales both within and outside China, according to the latest report by market research firm Counterpoint’s “Market Monitor service”.

“Huawei secured the leading position in the Chinese smartphone market during the final quarter of 2017 and for the full year 2017 it registered 19 per cent YoY growth. This allowed the world’s third largest smartphone brand to capture 19 per cent share of the smartphone market, its highest ever for a full year,” said Counterpoint.

The Shenzhen-based firm launched its latest flagship smartphones — “P20” and “P20 Pro” — earlier this week at an event in Paris.

“P20” with 5.8-inch screen features a Leica dual camera and “P20 Pro” with 6.1-inch screen comes with Leica triple camera and 5x Hybrid Zoom.

Both the devices feature a 24MP selfie camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI) beautification capabilities and 3D portrait lighting.

The phones also come with a colour temperature sensor for better colour reproduction.