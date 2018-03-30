Cover Story: Integrating African Trade

Free Trade Deal to develop largest free trade area after WTO came into existence, the African block will consolidate a market of 1.2 Billion people and a GDP of $2.5 trillion

By Mridu Kumari

To say that Africa would become a torch bearer on political and economic fronts in days to come, would not be an exaggeration. In fact, both Europe and Asia need to sit down and take notice of the development surrounding the African continent which, despite being in the mire of insurgency, poverty, hunger and unemployment, has shown that it can achieve prosperity if it remains united. After all this is what the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) promises. But the same promises seems to have dissipated from the European Union and South Asia; SAARC.

Several countries are skeptical. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, whose government had previously endorsed the project, decided at the last moment not to travel to Kigali, effectively boycotting the signature of the CFTA treaty. Buhari has called for more consultations on the document, after Nigerian business leaders and unions made clear their objections to the African Union(AU) plans.

Sani Yan Daki, deputy director general of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), told DW why: “Nigeria is still a developing economy. The infrastructure critical to manufacturing is not really there in Nigeria today.” According to Daki, while the countries that are pushing for the CFTA, including Morocco, Egypt or Tunisia, are smaller than Nigeria in terms of national resources “in terms of development they are far ahead.” For Daki, a main problem for Nigeria is the lack of electrical power which keeps the country from developing its industries and thus becoming competitive in the continental market.

Economist Tope Fasua, CEO of Global Analytics Consulting Limited in Abuja and president of the Institute for Service Excellence and Good Governance, disagrees with Buhari’s decision not to sign the CFTA treaty. “Nigeria is meant to be the largest economy in Africa,” he told DW. Fasua said there was a reason why Germany, the largest economy in the European Union, pushes hard for a common market on that continent. “Nigeria should be doing the same. We should actually be rallying the other countries behind us to say: ‘Guys, we can get this done!'” Currently, African countries only do about 16 percent of their business with each other.

Signed by 44 of total 55 African Union members in Kigali in Rwanda, this economic bloc promises to fulfill a major part of the integration efforts under Project 2063 of the African Union. The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) estimates that AfCFTA has the potential to boost intra-African trade by 53.2 percent by removing import duties. It proposes to reduce tariffs on 90 percent of its products. Best part of this trade agreement is that, upon ratification by all participants, it would emerge as the largest bloc. Even the World Trade Organisation would look pygmy to it.

But then 10 countries including Nigeria have not signed it. Even South Africa, which is a fast developing economy, signed only the Kigali Declaration. However, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who was present in Kigali during the summit leading to the creation of the AfCFTA said his country would join it after fulfilling some legal formalities. South Africa’s Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said his country didn’t sign the agreement due to technical reasons. “South Africa is very much part of this process. We are not holding back. We don’t have reservations or differences‚” Davis said. He noted that South Africa had actively participated in the preparation and negotiations of the AfCFTA‚ which was launched at an extraordinary summit of the African Union. South Africa has high expectations from the trade bloc. Ramaphosa said that his government welcomed the “historic moment” saying that it had been dreamt of by the founding fathers of the AU. “We are part of this process of opening up Africa for trade. All that is holding us back from signing the actual agreement is our own consultation process. We still need to consult at home, to consult in Cabinet, to consult the partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council and finally to consult Parliamentarians,” Ramaphosa said.

So we are really going througha clean- up process of ensuring that everybody is on board. As far as we are concerned as South Africa we are very much part of it. The agreement therefore is very much alive, it’s not dead in the water. We as South Africa want free trade in Africa because we are an important player in the African continent,” he added. The South African President said this is an opportunity that is going to yield great benefits for all countries of the continent as well as big business, small companies and traders. Earlier, in remarks prepared for delivery to the Summit, in his capacity as the Chair of the South African Development Community, President Ramaphosa said the trade-focused Kigali Summit was a “forward step in the arduous journey to translate the African Continental Free Trade Area legal instrument into an effective conduit for increased trade and investment across the African continent”. He also added that “Africa’s vulnerabilities and limited participation in global trade are indicative of its traditional reliance on the export of raw commodities and the import of value-added products.”

But South Africa also wants a single African currency. Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Kigali, the South African President made it clear that a single African currency would be the next natural step. At the same breath, he, however, said he was not sure what exactly a single African currency might look like. “We will begin to interface with the idea and notion of a single currency, possibly even a digital currency, and it’s possible that a digital currency will precede a real single currency because it is easier than having a proper full currency,” Ramaphosa said. Digital currencies like Bitcoin have become increasingly popular in recent years. Resistance to a single currency has previously come from African leaders concerned about economic sovereignty. But that is changing, Ramaphosa observed.

Such positive sound was sharp missing from Nigeria, the second largest economy of Africa after South Africa. Interestingly, Nigerian experts were involved in negotiations with African countries over the formation of the AfCFTA, but the country distanced itself from the bloc once it became a reality. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said his country doesn’t want to become a dumping ground for goods from African and European countries, who would use smaller countries to gain free entry into their markets. This only brought to focus the embarrassing lack of coordination within the Nigerian government and its principal actors. The Nigerian Vice President Oluyemi Oluleke had landed in Kigali to facilitate his country’s entry into the economic block, but he was denied to do so by his President, bringing the Nigerian delegation a complete embarrassment.

But what stopped the Nigerian President to sign the African free trade agreement in the last minute? It is fear of Chinese goods swamping the Nigerian market and its consequent effect on the country’s manufacturers involved in apparel and other consumer goods industries is what is said to be the prime reason why Nigeria withdrew itself from signing the trade agreement. With an estimated GDP of $405 billion, Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa despite on-going slowdown. It has to be understood that 85 percent of African trade is done with countries outside Africa. Intra-Africa trade is only about 15 percent. Even if in some African countries, there is a demand for enlarging local manufacturing base, lack of money, skill and experience stop them to move forward. Taking benefits out of it, countries like China dump their cheap goods in African markets.

In Uganda, Chinese people’s presence is becoming a major headache for the country’s authorities. The East African nation which has also not signed the AfCFTA, is worried about rising incidents of Chinese men marrying local Ugandan girls to gain residency and continue their business interests in the country. China is a top investor in Uganda. It is involved in major infrastructure projects like Uganda’s Mandela National Stadium, $1.7 billion hydropower dam and the highway connecting Entebbe to Kampala. Attracted by the country’s political stability and demand for cheap goods, Chinese businessmen started opening factories and retail shops. According to an estimate, there are between 10,000 and 50,000 Chinese in Uganda. This has impacted government-to-government relations between the two countries. Last year, Ugandan parliamentarians summoned a Chinese executive of the state-owned Chinese Communication Construction to explain how his company secured $475 million contract to build an expressway in Entebbe.

Even as this was the reason why Uganda didn’t sign the trade agreement in Kigali, there were also some other reasons which factored in Kampala’s decision to stay away from the trade agreement. In fact, so touchy is ties between the two countries that even a minor issue snowballs into a major one. Ugandan President Museveni cancelled his trip to Kigali in the third week of March for the signing of the AfCFTA, because Ugandan and Rwandan security teams charged with mapping out the itinerary of President Museveni failed to agree. It is said that Museveni’s advance team had arrived in Kigali on March 12, but by March 18, the hotel to host the President was not booked nor was made clear which vehicle the Ugandan President would use. Frustrated with this, the Ugandan authorities returned Kampala and informed their President that the Rwandans were uncooperative. After hearing this, the Ugandan President decided to form a new economic club with support from the rest nine members of the African Union, including Nigeria. However, one has to wait till Uganda comes out with different economic bloc. But it should not be forgotten that AfCFTA will work as a binding force in Africa. The African Union Commissioner for Trade and Industry rightly elucidated that the objectives of the CFTA include:

Creation of a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments, and pave the way for accelerating the establishment of the Continental Customs Union and the African customs union.

Expand intra-African trade through better harmonisation and coordination of trade liberalisation and facilitation regimes and instruments across RECs and across Africa in general.

Resolve the challenges of multiple and overlapping memberships and expedite the regional and continental integration processes.

Enhance competitiveness at the industry- and enterprise-level through exploiting opportunities for scale production, continental market access and better reallocation of resources.

The African Union was itself born in 2002 through a reordering of the Organization of African Unity of 1963. It had faced the challenge of integration squarely. It had to contend with a vast multitude of regional institutions and groupings in Africa, but chose to engage with eight of them. Of these, the Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA) was the true precursor of a preferential trade area. It engaged with the efficiently run Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) which jointly tried to negotiate common FTA and their joint Summit in 2008, started the negotiating process to bring all their three areas together. By 2012, this had acquired sufficient momentum to have an endorsement by the AU summit in January, which adopted a decision to establish a Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) by 2017.

It should be remembered that by creating a single continental market for goods and services, the member states of the African Union hope to boost trade between African countries. Intra-African trade is relatively limited; UNCTAD, the main UN body dealing with trade, said it made up only 10.2 percent of the continent’s total trade in 2010. David Luke, coordinator of the African Trade Policy Centre at UNECA, hopes the free trade area will correct this “historical anomaly”. Colonialism created a situation where neighbours stopped trading with each other. The main trading route was between African countries and European countries and between African countries and the US. Removing barriers to trade is expected to not just grow trade within Africa, Luke said, but also grow “the kind of trade this continent needs”. Between 2010 and 2015, fuels represented more than half of Africa’s exports to non-African countries, while manufactured goods made up only 18 percent of exports to the rest of the world, a UNECA report said.

According to experts, the AfCFTA on implementation will be able to attract from BRICS and other groups more business and investments into Africa and will create skilled jobs across the continent. After the 1995 formed World Trade Organisation, AfCFTA will be the world’s biggest trade agreement. Talking effusively about this newly created African economic bloc, experts say while it will boost intra-continental business by 52 per cent following the removal of trade barriers, it will also facilitate free movement of people and goods across 44 African nations. Besides, AfCFTA has a combined GDP of over $2.5 trillion. According to the 2017 IMF report, BRICS contributed to 23.6 percent to the world economy last year and by 2022, it is expected to contribute to 26.8 percent to the world economy. Therefore, the combined strength of BRICS and the AfCFTA has a potential to transform the world economy, observed some experts. BRICS countries such as India have also shown eagerness to have FTA with Africa’s continental free trade agreement. “The AfCFTA will be unique in nature and will be beneficial to Africa’s needs,” Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said recently while addressing the inaugural session of the 13th CII-Exim Bank Conclave on “India-Africa Project Partnership.” Nonetheless the signing of the AfCFTA is a milestone in a process that began with the creation of eight sub-regional economic communities, the building blocks of the African Economic Community established in the 1991 Abuja Treaty, which provided the overarching framework for continental economic integration.