Paper leak culprits won’t be spared: Javadekar

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said the police were investigating the CBSE paper leak and the culprits would not be spared.

“This is a very unfortunate development, I understand the pain the parents and students have to go through. Whoever is involved in the paper leak will not be spared, police will soon arrest the culprits. I could not sleep, I am also a parent,” Javadekar told the media.

The Central Board of Secondary Examination on Wednesday said that it will re-conduct the maths and economics exams for Class 10 and Class 12 respectively following the leak of question papers.

The economics exam was conducted on March 26 and maths on Wednesday.

However, the question papers for both the subjects were found in circulation on WhatsApp.