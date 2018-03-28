SC junks plea for fresh probe into Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking fresh investigation into the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

The bench of Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice L. Nageswara Rao dismissed the plea by Pankaj Phadnis, who had sought re-investigation of the assassination on the basis of fresh material which he said was not available earlier.

The amicus curiae Amarinder Sharan, who had examined the material brought by Phadnis, too did not favour any re-investigation into the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

Senior counsel Sharan was appointed amicus curiae by the court and was asked to examine the material produced by the petitioner Phadnis and give his opinion.