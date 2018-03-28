IPL 2018 ban for Smith, Warner

Disgraced Australian cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner have been banned from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from April 7 due to their involvement in the ball-tampering case with their national team.

“The CoA, in consultation with BCCI Acting President C.K. Khanna, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla and BCCI Acting Hon. Secretary Amitabh Choudhary, has decided to ban Smith and Warner with immediate effect from participation in IPL 2018,” BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hopes that the cricketers participating in the IPL hold the highest regard for the Spirit of Cricket and Code of Conduct for Players and match officials,” it added.

The statement also clarified that the concerned IPL teams will be allowed replacement players.

Shukla told reporters that they were waiting for action by the ICC and the CA against these players before the BCCI decided on them.

The IPL’s decision comes after reports emerged in the Australian media that Cricket Australia (CA) has decided to slap a 12-month ban on Smith and Warner and a nine-month ban on Cameron Bancroft.

Both Smith and Warner had stepped down from their captaincy of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. They were retained for a whopping Rs 12.5 crore each.