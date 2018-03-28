Government to file review petition against dilution of SC-ST Act: Paswan

A delegation of Dalit ministers and MPs led by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday and later said the government will file a review petition against a Supreme Court order that dilutes some stringent provisions of the anti-atrocities Act.

Addressing a press conference here, Paswan said the meeting with Modi was “positive” as the Dalit ministers and MPs apprised him of certain issues related to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

He said the government was “committed” to file a review petition against the dilution of some provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale, Jual Oram, Arjun Ram Meghwa and several MPs were part of the delegation.