Four held for helping candidates in SSC online exams

Four members of an inter-state gang have been arrested for helping candidates cheat in online examinations of the Staff Selection Commission, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused Sonu Singh, Param, Gaurav and Ajay Jaiswal are residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Haryana’s Bahadurgarh and Delhi. Two accomplices Harpal and Anni are still at large.

The accused were arrested on Tuesday during a joint operation by the Delhi Police and the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police from a flat in north Delhi’s Timarpur while they were helping candidates appearing in an exam, STF Inspector General of Police Amitabh Yash said.

They were allegedly using screen-sharing software to access computers used by the candidates to help them cheat, for which they charged over Rs 3 lakh from each candidate. They were operating the racket since 2011, Yash said.

While gang leader Harpal provided the necessary infrastructure and logistics to the gang, Sonu helped contact candidates.

Police seized 10 mobile phones, three laptops, five bluetooth devices, one hard disk, a pen drive, router, three luxury cars and Rs 5 lakh, the officer added.

Police is scanning the mobile phones and laptops of the accused to ascertain the number of candidates who availed of their services.