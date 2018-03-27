TV actor Karan Paranjape dies at 26

Mumbai, TV actor Karan Paranjape, best known for featuring in the youth show “Dil Mill Gayye”, passed away. He was 26.

The actor reportedly died at his residence here on March 25.

The cause of death is unknown.

Paranjape’s co-star from “Dil Mill Gayye”, Sehban Azim said the actor is believed to have died in his sleep.

“He died on March 25. He was staying with his mom. Cause of death is not known to us as of yet. All we know is that he slept and he didn’t wake up. It’s really sad. We couldn’t go to the funeral too because we got to know about it late,” he told PTI.

Azim also shared a picture with Paranjape on Instagram, with caption: “Gone too soon my friend. May your soul rest in peace. You will always be remembered.”

Karan Wahi, another co-star from the show, also uploaded a picture with the late actor on social media.

“You will be missed, Jigs (nickname for his character, Jignesh from the show),” he wrote alongside the photo.

Paranjape also starred in popular show “Sanjeevani”.