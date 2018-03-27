SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe into student’s suicide

New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will hear a plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged suicide by a class nine student of Ahlcon Public School.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra took the decision after advocate Sushil Tekhriwal sought an early hearing of the plea submitted by the victim’s father Raghav Sah, stating that the girl was physically and mentally harassed by her two teachers who were now being shielded by the school principal.

He has also alleged that the school management was also protecting the teachers.

The victim was found dead at her home last week.