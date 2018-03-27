CM recommends CBI probe into MP journalist killing

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of a Bhind-based television channel journalist who was run over by a truck.

Sandeep Sharma, who exposed the illegal sand mining in the area through a sting operation, on Monday was killed while he was going on his two-wheeler.

“While analysing the law and order situation, Chouhan expressed grief over the death of the journalist. He said to reveal the truth, the CBI will probe the matter,” an official said.

The truck driver, Ranveer, was arrested and the truck seized.

Bhind Superintendent of Police Prashant Khare on Monday announced that a special investigation team will be set up to probe the matter.

It is believed that Sharma was killed as he exposed the connection between sand mafia and the police. Sharma, on several occasions, sought police protection and had written letters to the Chief Minister, the Governor and even the Prime Minister.