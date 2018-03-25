Women’s T20I: England beat India with record chase

England completed a record chase to thrash India by seven wickets in a Women’s T20I Tri-Series match here on Sunday.

Chasing a formidable target of 199 runs, England pulled off the feat in 18.4 overs.

Opener Danielle Wyatt played a starring role for the visitors, smashing England’s highest ever Twenty20 individual score as she plundered 124 runs off just 64 balls. Her knock included 15 boundaries and five sixes.

She also smashed the fastest ever century for England in women’s cricket, reaching three figures off just 52 deliveries.

Wyatt produced a partnership of 96 runs with Tammy Beaumont which laid the foundation of a successful chase for England. Beaumont’s 23-ball 35 included three hits to the fence and a six.

Although both were dismissed in quick succession by Indian spinner Deepti Sharma late in the innings, Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight combined to carry England to a comfortable victory.

Earlier, India rode on half-centuries by openers Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj to produce a formidable total of 198/4 after being asked to bat first.

Mandhana smashed 76 runs off just 40 balls while Mithali scored a steady 53 off 43 deliveries.

The two produced an opening stand of 129 runs off 12.5 overs to give the hosts a superb start.

Pooja Vastrakar then scored an unbeaten 22 off 10 balls lower down the order to help India to a big total.

Brief scores:

England: 199/3 in 18.4 overs (Danielle Wyatt 124, Tammy Beaumont 35; Deepti Sharma 2/36) vs India: 198/4 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 76, Mithali Raj 53; Tash Farrant 2/32).