Messi joins Argentina group training ahead of Spain friendly

rgentina forward Lionel Messi worked out with his national football squad on Sunday, after having missed the first training session at the Real Madrid sports city in the Spanish capital.

The FC Barcelona superstar had been absent due to hamstring discomfort, and on Friday did not participate in the 2-0 victory over Italy and stayed at his hotel on Saturday, reports Efe.

Coached by Jorge Sampaoli, Argentina are preparing to face Spain in Tuesday’s pre-World Cup friendly match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

Midfielders Leandro Paredes and Manuel Lanzini exercised on the sidelines of the group training due to a right shoulder and a right knee injury, respectively.

Argentina goalkeepers Sergio Romero, Willy Caballero and Nahuel Guzman took part in their own specific training as well.

Two key players for the Argentine squad, Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero and Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria, have been ruled out of Tuesday night’s game against Spain at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Aguero did not play against Italy due to a left-knee injury he sustained before the international break.

Di Maria started the Italy game, but a muscle issue will keep him out of the upcoming friend