Ten-time winner Nadal to feature in Monte Carlo Masters

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal, crowned 10 times in the Monte Carlo Masters, is set to play the ATP 1000 event in April after tournament director Zeljko Franulovic unveiled a list of 45 officially admitted players here.

The Rolex Monte Carlo Masters, slated for April 14-22, is the first major tournament of the European season following the first two ATP World Tour Masters 1000 of the year in the United States, reports Xinhua news agency.

World No.2 Nadal was crowned for the 10th time at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2017, before going out to capture titles in Barcelona and Madrid. He also picked up his 10th trophy at Roland Garros followed by a victory at the U.S. Open.

The Spaniard will be present for the draw on April 13.

Joining Nadal in the list are Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, David Goffin and Frenchman Lucas Pouille, all among the top 10 in ATP rankings, along with world No. 12 Novak Djokovic and Japanese Kei Nishikori.

Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gael Monfils will be the local players to watch during the tournament.

Seven players from the qualifying table and four wild cards will be added for a total of 56 players in the main draw, the organisers said on Thursday.