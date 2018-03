The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, in the INX Media corruption case.

The bail was granted by Justice S.P. Garg.

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Karti Chidambaram in February for allegedly taking money to facilitate Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister in the United Progressive Alliance government.