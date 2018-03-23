Evans may retire as Captain America from ‘Avengers’

Actor Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is ready to move on from his superhero avatar.

According to a report in the New York Times, Evans says he has no plans to return to the franchise once “Avengers 4” hits the theatres in May 2019, reports variety.com.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans said.

He will be returning for re-shoots later this year, but it is expected that they will mark the end the road for Evans in the MCU.

Evans has played Captain America since 2011 when “Captain America: The First Avenger” was released.

“Avengers: Infinity War” will open worldwide on April 27. Several fans have speculated that Captain America might die in the film.