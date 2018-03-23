Anna begins indefinite fast for Lokpal

Nearly seven years after Anna Hazare went on a hunger strike demanding the setting up of a Lokpal to probe corruption cases, the social activist on Friday once again sat on an indefinite hunger strike at Ramlila Maidan here pressing for the demand.

Hazare reached Ramlila Maidan where thousands of his supporters have gathered.

He reached the sprawling ground after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Hazare is also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report to address the agrarian crisis in the country.

The activist has been pressing for setting up the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states.

His 2011 anti-graft agitation, which gave birth to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now ruling in Delhi, targeted the UPA. This time his agitation is likely to target the BJP government.

Last month, the Gandhian accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not being interested in the appointment of the Lokpal at the Centre. The veteran anti-corruption crusader said Modi was “never serious about Lokpal”.

The reason behind the delay in the appointment of a Lokpal, he had pointed out, is because the Prime Minister is afraid that once this becomes a reality his office as well as that of his cabinet members would also come under its purview.

Hazare’s current ‘satyagrah’ is also aimed at highlighting the problems faced by the farmers and the need for electoral reforms.

Last Sunday, he said he was sitting silent on these issues for the last three years trying to communicate with the BJP-led Central government over them.