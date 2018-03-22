Extreme weather events more common now than ever before

Extreme weather events have become more frequent over the years, with a significant uptick in floods and other hydrological events compared even with five years ago, warns a new study.

Globally, according to the new data, the number of floods and other hydrological events have quadrupled since 1980 and have doubled since 2004, according to the data published by the European Academies’ Science Advisory Council (EASAC), a body made up of 27 national science academies in the European Union, Norway and Switzerland.

Climatological events, such as extreme temperatures, droughts and forest fires, along with meteorological events, such as storms, have more than doubled since 1980, the study said.

“Adaptation and mitigation must remain the cornerstones of tackling climate change,” said Professor Michael Norton, EASAC’s Environment Programme Director.

The scientists pointed out that these extreme weather events carry substantial economic costs.

For example, thunderstorm losses in North America have doubled — from under $10 billion in 1980 to almost $20 billion in 2015, the findings showed.

The new data marks an update of EASAC’s 2013 Extreme Weather Events report which was based on the findings of the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters and the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.

“The latest data supports our original conclusions: there has been and continues to be a significant increase in the frequency of extreme weather events, making climate proofing all the more urgent,” Norton added.