BJP, RSS like Kauravas, designed to fight for power: Rahul

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday equated the BJP and RSS with the “Kauravas” of the Hindu epic Mahabarata, saying they were designed to “fight for power”.

“Centuries ago, there was huge battle on the field of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant, while the Pandavas were humble and they fought for the truth

“Like the Kauravas, the BJP and the RSS are designed to fight for power, but like Pandavas, the Congress is designed to fight for truth,” he said while addressing the party’s plenary session here.

Gandhi also said that people will accept that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is drunk with power “because they know what it is designed for”.

Taking a potshot at BJP President Amit Shah without taking his name, he said, “They (the BJP) will accept a person with the murder charge as their party President.”

“But in Congress… they know that its an organisation of truth,” he said.

“India accepts the truth,” the Congress President added.