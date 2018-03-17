Rahul wants to build strong, vibrant Congress

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he wanted to build a strong and vibrant party with the help of all delegates as he opened the two day plenary session here.

This is the 84th plenary session of the grand old party that the 47-year-old Gandhi took over as chief in December 2017.

“Welcome delegates and distinguished guests to the Congress Plenary. Over the next two days, I look forward to interacting with you and to sharing experiences and perspectives that will together help us build a stronger, more vibrant Congress party,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Senior leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad were among those present.

The plenary session is being held after eight years. It will ratify Rahul Gandhi’s election as the party President and outline the party’s strategies to oust the Narendra Modi government in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The plenary will have his definitive stamp.