BJP dividing country: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted divide and rule policy by following the ideology of hatred.

Addressing the party leaders and workers at Congress’ 84th Plenary Session here, he said the BJP was spreading hatred and dividing the society.

“The country is being divided and people are made to fight each other,” he said, asking his party men and women that the Congress “works to bring people together and not to divide them on the basis of caste, religion or region”.

Referring to the Congress’ party symbol of hand, Gandhi said, “This is the symbol that holds the country together, shows us the way, and will take India forward.

“The difference between our party and the ruling party is that they follow the ideology of hatred while we follow the ideology of love, fraternity and brotherhood.”

Taking a potshot at the Narendra Modi government over unemployment and condition of farmers in the country, he said crores of youth in distress cannot find a way out.

“They don’t understand from where they will get jobs. When will the farmers of the country get the right price for their produce?”