Bangladesh’s Shakib, Nurul penalised for ICC code breach

In the aftermath of Friday’s ugly final over drama between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series in Colombo, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and reserve Nurul Hasan have both been fined 25 percent of their match fees and also received one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC code of conduct.

This was the first time either player has had one demerit point since the system came into effect in September 2016.

“Shakib was found to have breached Article 2.1.1 of the ICC code of conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game, while Nurul was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.2, which deals with conduct that brings the game into disrepute,” the ICC said in a statement.

The incident involving Shakib happened in the final over of the Bangladesh innings when he came to the edge of the boundary and gestured at his batsmen to come off the field while remonstrating against an umpiring decision.

As regards Nurul, the reserve player argued and pointed a finger at Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera which led to unruly public behaviour after he was sent by the team on to the field of play to pass on a message to the two batsmen.

On Saturday, both Shakib and Nurul pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by ICC match referee Chris Broad and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Announcing his decision, Broad said: “Friday’s incidents were disappointing as you don’t want to see such player behaviour during any level of cricket. I understand that it was a tense and an edge-of-the-seat match with place in the final on the line, but the actions of the two players were unacceptable and cannot be condoned as they clearly went overboard.”

“Had the fourth umpire not stopped Shakib and the fielders remonstrating, and then the on-field umpires not intervened between Nurul and Thisara, things could have become worse,” he added.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Raveendra Wimalasiri and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Ranmore Martinesz and fourth umpire Lyndon Hannibal.

Bangladesh clinched the nail-biting tie by two wickets and will take on India in the final on Sunday at the same venue.