AIADMK must support TDP’s no-trust motion: Stalin

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the AIADMK must support the no-trust motion against the BJP-led government at the Centre, utilising the available opportunity and establishing its right for the Cauvery waters.

In a statement, he said had his party been in the Lok Sabha it would have announced its decision to support the Telugu Desam Party’s motion.

Stalin said Chief Minister K. Palaniswami should announce AIADMK’s support for the no-trust motion and apply pressure for setting up of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC).

Out of the total 39 Lok Sabha members from Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha, the AIADMK has 37 members while the BJP and PMK have one each.

Stalin said the Supreme Court on February 16 had ordered the Centre to set up the CMB and CWRC within six weeks of its order.

However, the Centre has been delaying that keeping in view the ensuing assembly polls in Karnataka which is not enthusiastic about the Board.

Stalin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not willing to meet the representatives of all political parties from Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery river water issue.

“The party will take a decision on the issue,” a senior AIADMK leader told IANS preferring anonymity on Friday.

The leader said the possibility of the BJP government defeating the no-confidence motion was relatively high with the support from smaller parties.

On Thursday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed an unanimous resolution demanding the central government to set up the CMB and CWRC as per the Supreme Court order.