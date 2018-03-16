SC dismisses GJM leader Gurung’s plea against arrest

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed former Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung’s plea for protection against arrest in many cases lodged against him in West Bengal.

Gurung, one of the leaders spearheading the agitation to demand a separate Gorkhaland state, had claimed that he was being politically hounded by the West Bengal government.

Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan refused to grant relief to Gurung after hearing the West Bengal government, which submitted a list of 53 FIRs lodged against Gurung and told the bench that he was facing trial in another 24 cases.

The GJM leader had also sought an independent probe into the alleged killings of Gorkhaland supporters in the state.

On November 20, the Supreme Court restrained the West Bengal Police from taking any coercive steps against Gurung.