No-confidence motion not taken up in Lok Sabha, House adjourned

Amid protests and disruptions, the TDP and the YSR Congress on Friday tried to move a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha but it could not be taken up amid sloganeering.

Thota Narasimham of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Y.V. Subba Reddy of YSR Congress had submitted notices of no-confidence motion to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

However, members from AIADMK and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were near the Speaker’s podium while those from the Congress, Left and some other parties stood at their seats.

The Speaker said she was duty bound to take up the no confidence motion. But she could not do it in the din and requested the members to go back to their seats.

“I am duty bound to bring it to the notice of the House… Unless the House is in order, I will not be able to count the numbers of those who support it,” Speaker Mahajan said.

Once a no-confidence motion is moved in the Lok Sabha, support of at least 50 members is needed to admit the motion, which is then followed by voting.

The Speaker, however, said since the House was not in order, she cannot take up the no confidence motion and adjourned the House for the day.

This is the second week of the post-break part of the Budget session which has so far been witnessing a logjam over a host of issues including banking frauds and special economic status to Andhra Pradesh.

This is the 10th consecutive working day to be washed out in the Lok Sabha. The Lower House has, however, passed the Budget as well as a few bills.

The TDP on Friday announced it was quitting the BJP-led NDA and said the party will move a no-confidence motion against the Modi government.

Y.V. Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress Party had announced on Thursday his decision to move a no-confidence motion against the government.