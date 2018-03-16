Modi wants scientists to spend time with students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged scientists “to spend 100 hours a year” with school students to teach them various aspects of science.

Modi made the remarks after inaugurating the five-day Indian Science Congress at the Manipur University here.

“I appeal to the scientists to spend at least 100 hours a year with 100 school students of classes 9 to 11 to teach them the aspects of science. This will go a long way in exposing the students to science,” he said in his speech.

Modi pointed out that this was the second Science Congress in the northeastern region in the last 100 years.

Over 5,000 invitees are taking part, including 2,000 research scholars and scientists.

Stating that the World Health Organisation was planning to eradicate tuberculosis globally by 2030, he said India would accomplish this mission by 2025.

Modi appreciated the contribution in space science and said the country would check the brain drain of its scientists.

He urged scientists to help overcome problems like malnutrition and diseases including malaria and Japanese encephalitis.