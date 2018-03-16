Indians forget personal belongings the most in Uber rides

India tops the list of “most forgetful countries” in the Asia-Pacific region — followed by Australia and the Philippines — when it comes to forgetting personal belongings in Uber vehicles, the ride-hailing app said on Friday.

Mobile phones and bags top the list of most forgotten items and commodities such as wedding gifts and gold jewellery have been reported as lost items.

Bengaluru has emerged as the most forgetful city the second time in a row, according to the “Uber Lost and Found Index” — an annual report which gives an insight into frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities as well as the days of the week and times of the year Uber riders tend to report lost items.

Saturdays and Sundays were the most common days when riders reported lost items.

“With India emerging as the most forgetful country in APAC and Bengaluru continuing to be the most forgetful city, our goal is to sustain our efforts in educating riders about the in-app options available to them, in case they lose something in an Uber,” Sanjay Gupta, Head of Marketing, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

Over the past year, phones, bags and keys top the list of items left behind the most in Ubers in India, together with ID cards, eyewear and an umbrella rounding up the top 10.

Riders aren’t just leaving the usual stuff; even LCD TV and child’s tent house have been reported as lost.

“This insightful index recognises Uber’s most forgetful riders and may even remind them to do a ‘possession pat down’ before leaving the car on their next ride,” Gupta added.

People are most likely to forget an item between 1-4 p.m. Riders also tend to lose their items during 5-6 a.m. while the fewest lost items reported were at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.