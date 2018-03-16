90% Indians Don’t Sleep at the Right Time: Godrej Interio

A recent study conducted by Godrej Interio reveals that sleeping post 10 pm is clinically declared as the inappropriate time to go to sleep as it triggers a change in the sleeping pattern that leads to sleep deprivation. This is irrespective of the number of hours of sleep. The study was conducted across 8,000 Indians living across the metros in India. Godrej Interio, India’s leading furniture brand in both home and institutional segments, launched the sleep@10 campaign last year that focuses on addressing the rising concern over sleep deprivation in India. Over 93% of Indians are sleep deprived.

The study is based on the insights sourced from Indians that have taken their sleep test on the sleep-o-meter hosted on the sleep@10 website. Over 1.5 lacs Indians have taken the sleep test. Mumbai is found to be the most sleep deprived city in India. The survey also found that nine out of every ten respondents felt dull after they wake up. Around 64% of the respondents admitted that 'screen time', including television and phone, could be delaying their sleep time while 55% of the respondents said they slept after midnight while the ideal time would be around 10 pm. The study further revealed that the problem of not sleeping on time wasn't only restricted to adults but kids as well wherein only 90% of respondents below 18 years sleep after 10 pm leading to sleep deprivation on a rampant rise among the next generation.

Commenting on the research findings, Dr. Preeti Devanani, Sleep medicine specialist, Sleep@10 – A Godrej Interio initiative, said, “The time of night when you sleep makes a significant difference in terms of the architecture and quality of your sleep. The slumber is composed of a series of 90-minute cycles during which your brain moves from lighter stages to deep slow wave sleep which is a part of non-Rapid Eye Movement (non-REM) sleep and Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep, which is essential for memory formation and hormonal regulation. The cycle durations and percentages vary depending on the level of sleep deprivation as the brain has to compensate with recovery sleep and this may compromise quality and functions. Also, the addiction to technology and multiple devices all through the day and accessing them immediately before sleeping is also on the rise impacting the quality and duration of sleep. In this modern lifestyle, sleep deprivation is turning out to be a rising concern.”

Commenting on the Sleep@10 sleep-o-meter findings, Anil Mathur, COO, Interio Division, said, “We at Godrej Interio are committed towards health of the nation and Sleep at 10 is an initiative which promotes right sleeping habits which is beneficial for overall health and productivity. The sleep-o- meter study was conducted to create awareness about how sleep is becoming more critical from a health point of view – not just sleep, but the quality, the duration and the time when we go to sleep.”

According to the sleep-o-meter data, collected by a survey conducted by Godrej Interio, the sleep@10 website reveals that for the respondents between 18-25 age group, 29 percent go to sleep between 12 midnight to 2 am while 58% rarely sleep at 10 pm which is an apt time to sleep. Amongst respondents between 26-54 age group, 36% get less than 6 hours of sleep while only 8% respondents are able to sleep at 10 pm. For the respondents above the age 55 years, 41% sleep after 10 pm but before 12 am while 40.4% rarely/never sleep at 10 pm.

Also, the data reveals representational region wise study with respect to respondents from metros, tier 2 and 3 cities.

The insights garnered about Mumbai respondents from the research says that 95% very rarely sleep at 10 pm whereas 35% respondents sleep after 12 am and 34% sleep less than 6 hours.

In Delhi, 72% respondents very rarely sleep at 10 pm whereas 14.36% sleep after 12 am and 30.4% sleep less than 6 hours. In tier 3 cities, only 13% respondents sleep at 10 pm whereas 35% sleep less than 6 hours while only 6% feel fresh and are ready to face the world after waking up. Prominent lifestyle changes in adults seem to be a compelling reason for sleep deprivation.

About Godrej Interio: Godrej Interio (GI) is India’s premium furniture brand in both home and institutional segments with a strong commitment to sustainability and centres of excellence in design, manufacturing and retail.

Led by the largest in-house design team in the country in the furniture category GI is awarded with 14 India Design Mark Awards till date. With consistent pursuit of excellence and a special focus on health and ergonomics, GI’s product portfolio comprises a massive range in the office, home and other specialized applications.

i. B2B – Office Modular Furniture, Turnkey Projects, Marine Accommodation Solutions, Healthcare Furniture and Lab Furniture

ii. B2C – Home Furniture & Storage, Mattress and Kitchens Godrej Interio has seven manufacturing facilities situated at Mumbai, Haridwar, Shirwal, and Bhagwanpur. GI commitment to the environment has resulted in manufacturing products with lesser environment footprint. GI has the widest range of green choices for our customers which not only includes products but also services such as green interiors and recycling.

GI is currently present in over 650 cities with 250 exclusive showrooms and 800 dealers.

The brand boasts of noteworthy awards received so far – CII Exim Bank Award for Business Excellence 2016, Superbrands 2015, Asia’s most admired brand 2016, Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand 2016 Platinum (Home Furniture) and Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand 2016 Gold (Modular Kitchens).

